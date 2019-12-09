Not Work Commitment, Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor’s Wedding Has Hit THIS Roadbloack?

Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are going really strong in their relationship. The duo is often spotted spending quality time together and the fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to get hitched soon. Alia and Ranbir were said to get married in 2020 but we have some bad news for all of you.

Buzz is that Alia and Ranbir will not be getting married anytime soon and the reason behind it is not work, but their horoscopes. As per astrologer Dr. Acharya Vinod Kumar, “According to their horoscopes, both Ranbir & Alia have strong possibility of marriage from October 2019 and it runs through 2020 . “Shukra” is the planet that indicates love and romance and currently the stars are very positive in both the horoscopes.”

He added, “However Alia‘s horoscope is indicating a small problem that could create some confusion or misunderstandings which could cause a delay. Am sure the families have consulted their respective astrologers and working on the solution. In case the couple do end up tying the knot it will very positively contribute to their mutual career growth and they will be unstoppable for coming years.”

Earlier, reports suggested, “By that time both of them hope to clear all their pending assignments. Ranbir and Alia have decided to take at least a month off for their wedding. And for that to happen they need to complete their underproduction films.”

On the work front, Ranbir is going to be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera. On the other hand, Alia has various films on the floor including Sadak 2 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The two will also be seen in Brahmastra together.

