Brahmastra POSTPONED Again! Here’s When Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Amitabh Bachchan Led Film Will Release Now

Brahmastra fans are in for sad news. Just when all of us thought that the first part of the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the Summer 2020 release, it has been pushed again. Reason? Well, the same old one!

According to Bollywood Hungama report, Brahmastra’s shoot is still going on in Manali and after that, the team will head to Varanasi for a final song shoot. After wrapping up the shoot, the VFX work will be done.

That’s not it as a major part including Shah Rukh Khan is still pending for VFX which won’t complete by Summer. A source has been quoted as saying, “A major chunk of VFX is still pending which includes the stuff shot with Shah Rukh Khan at a studio in Mumbai, and the plot that unfolds in Manali and Varanasi. The company working on the visual effects has conveyed to the producers that they won’t be able to get the film ready by Summer due to complexities in the visual effects, which has come across as a shock to everyone working on the film.”

The source also informed that Ayan and Karan are now looking to release the film in the last quarter of 2020. “They don’t want to release a half-baked product and hence giving the adequate time to visual effects. The vision is to bring in the biggest film from Bollywood, with no compromises on any aspects. Ayan and Karan are fine with a little more delay as they are sure, that the audience will be blown away by the visuals once the trailer and teaser is unveiled.” added the source.

Say what!

