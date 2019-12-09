Sonakshi Sinha On Playing Female Dabangg: “There Aren’t Enough Producers To Take Such Risk”

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is gearing up for the release of Dabangg 3 alongside superstar Salman Khan. While she is busy promoting the film, she answered the biggest questio, to whether there will be a female Dabangg ever! Below is what she has to say.

During the promotions, Sonakshi spoke about how there are not enough producers who are willing to take risks with female-oriented films with the same budget as for a male one. This in turn led to the question of whether Dabangg will ever see a female cop.

“No. There’s still a long way to go. I’ve done so many solo lead films but the budgets are nowhere closer to what they are for the male superstars. Of course, that’s also because the returns that they get but then that depends on the audience,” Sonakshi told PTI

Sonakshi also stressed on how the audience also needs to bring in the change. If the audience is receptive of the films led by women the same way male ones enjoy, it is possible.

When asked if there are producers ready to bankroll such a film, Sonakshi said, “No there aren’t enough people to take that risk. Which is why it’s not happening.”

Talking about her character Rajjo, that she is rebooting for the third time, the actress said, “Rajjo will always be special to me because I began my career playing her. I can play Rajjo in my sleep. I just have to wear the saree, put on those flowers in my hair and I become her. I know the beats of Rajjo so well.”

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 starring Salman, Sonakshi and debutant Saiee Manjarekar and set to release on December 20 this year.

