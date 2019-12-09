Divyanka Tripathi & Karan Patel To Reunite For Post Yeh Hai Mohabbatein? Ekta Kapoor HINTS!

Yeh Hai Mohobbatein is all set to go off-air after a successful run for 6 years. From Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel’s chemistry as Ishita and Raman to Anita Hassanandani’s hot saree looks as Shagun, fans have a lot of being sad about. But Ekta Kapoor just hinted that the lead pair may just be coming up with something more exciting! Here’s all you need to know about it.

Recently, Karan Patel bid adieu to the show with an emotional post on his Instagram. Along with a picture with Divyanka Tripathi, he shared his memories and how the show has made him a household name with its success. Now, the maker Ekta Kapoor too shared a video, but with happy news!

Ekta took to her Instagram to share a video, also featuring Divyanka and Karan. She could be heard saying, “So I’m getting a lot of complaints and messages that people are going to miss these two (Divyanka Tripathi & Karan Patel). Would you guys want to see these two somewhere else?”

To this, Karan quickly interrupted as, “And not on the repeat telecast”.

“In an alternative universe, in an ‘Alt’nerative medium? … ‘Alt’ernative,” continued Ekta as she kept stressing on the word ‘Alt” referring to her digital platform AltBalaji while the duo kept laughing in the background.

Furthermore, Ekta Kapoor’s caption too the video further hinted that a show with them on digital platforms is definitely on the cards. “Every end is a beginning … every bye is a hiiiii…. let’s meet soon in ‘ alt’ernate or parallel universe ;) #goodbyeyhm,” she captioned her post.

Check out the video below:

Wow! Clearly, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fans should get over the grief as they have a lot to celebrate now. Let’s see what the trio comes up with this time. We certainly can’t wait!

