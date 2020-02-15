Not A Film, But THIS Is Why Akshay Kumar Did #BaapReBaap

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is on a signing spree and seems to be in no mood stop anytime soon. After singing a whole long list of films, the actor is now on board as the brand ambassador for the snacks brand Kurkure and will be endorsing the product in a brand new avatar. Below is all you need to know about the same.

Pepsico India has roped in Akshay to be the face of their popular snack Kurkure. The company announced the same on their Instagram front as they put up a video of the star. In the video, Akshay funnily says, “Twinkle Twinkle Sunna Yaar Kuch Masaledar Leke Aarahe Hai Akshay Kumar.”

Talking about roping in Akshay, Dilen Gandhi, Senior Director and Category Head – Foods, PepsiCo India, in a statement said, “We believe that Akshay Kumar personifies the brand tenets of Kurkure as both of them complement each other. By combining Kurkure’s chatpatapan with Akshay’s multi-faceted personality, we are confident to create a blockbuster association that will not only create non-stop humour but also deepen our engagement with the consumers.”

If reports are to be believed the brand will campaign with Akshay in a fun and off-beat avatar.

Talking about the same, Akshay said, “The brand’s quirky and unconventional campaigns have stood the test of time and are remembered by one and all. I love entertaining the audience and am looking forward to adding zing and liveliness in a memorable and unique way with Kurkure.”

Meanwhile, on the film front, Akshay has Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re, Laxmmi Bomb and a few speculated projects to his name.

