Nora Fatehi Challenges Tiger Shroff For A Dance Face Off & Their Fans Are Going Crazy!

Talk about BTown’s best dancers, and we already have Bollywood’s Dilbar girl, Nora Fatehi and Tiger shroff in mind!, while our Dilbar star kept the nation grooving with her amazingly sexy moves in the dance numbers she starred in this year. The leading star of know whose action packed movies and dance moves have the females falling in love. Imagine how epic it would be to see the two come together for a dance face off?

Didn’t get it yet? Well, Tiger Shroff, also one of the best dancers in the nation recently posted a video on his Instagram where he is seen freestyling to the tunes of Dilbar! His post simply reads, “❤barrr” with a heart emoticon! With the post getting a thousand likes and comments instantly, the one comment we couldn’t help but notice was of the very own Dilbar Nora Fatehi. She instantly liked the video and commented that the dance is lit, demanding for a dance face off with Tiger. Her comment reads, “Yaaasss this is lit, im ready for a dance off”.

View this post on Instagram ❤barrr #choreoby my main man @piyush_bhagat @swainvikram @shaziasamji A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Dec 19, 2018 at 10:38pm PST

With Nora demanding a dance face off with Tiger, we demand Tiger to accept the challenge and treat their fans with the biggest dance off already!

