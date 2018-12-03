Dilbar Arabic Version: Nora Fatehi Reveals Interesting Details About Her Latest Music Debut!

Nora Fatehi has been soaring temperature with her amazing work in songs like Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate & Kamariya from Stree. After gaining applauds from fans, the beauty decided to make an arabic version of Dilbar which she conceptualised and sang herself. The song which came out on November 30th has taken the internet by storm and here are the insights about the song right from the horse’s mouth.

In an exclusive interview with Koimoi.com, Nora said she herself urged the team to choreograph the song in Bollywood style, and add a hindi word or two in order to connect with the Indian audience. “We’ve kept a little – like a word in Hindi, just so that the Indian audience can connect to it, and we’ve mixed a bit of French also in the song which is quite a cool and kept the visuals of the song very very filmy and very Bollywood. So that’s what my vision was,” she shared.

Check out the song here:

Talking about how she feels and whether it makes her nervous, she said, “It’s a little bit of pressure because obvously it’s in Arabic and I don’t know how everyone is going to receive it but I feel music doesn’t really have a language. If it sounds good then it’s something you can enjoy may be in the car, dancing in the club and hopefully it should work.”

She also went onto add, “It’s a good feeling as we’re doing something different, it’s something that I always kind of envisioned in terms of bringing two cultures together. This song of course is my debut song as a singer in the Middle East and North Africa and I’m just really proud because I just took a chance and we did it. It was singing for the first time, producing for the first time it was scary but really cool. It was like I accomplished something this year.”

Concluding the conversation, Nora shared that she has plans to come up with more songs and continue her passion for singing. At the same time, she isn’t in any way disappearing from Bollywood. She’s going to continue both side by side and is really looking forward to the same.

On the work front, she will be seen next in Salman Khan’s Bharat and John Abraham’s Batla House.