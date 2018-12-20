Is 30 Crores Opening On The Cards For Zero? Here’s The Final Poll Update!

The stage is all set for the much-awaited Zero, which is releasing tomorrow. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles, the movie is enjoying a huge pre-release buzz. But contrary to it, the movie saw a lukewarm response in advance bookings till yesterday, so we conducted a poll asking whether Zero be able to touch 30 crores on its opening day, and the majority of the voters expected the movie to do so.

Being one of the biggest releases of the year, the response was tremendous as 6,133 people participated in a poll. 4,374 voters constituting for 71.32%, were of the opinion that Zero to touch the 30 crore mark on the first day, while 1,083 i.e. 17.66% voters thought that the movie will surely fail to make 30 crores on opening day. Remaining 11.02% making up for 676 votes, belonged to a sort of neutral category who said it’s not possible given the average booking response (till yesterday), but might hit the mark if it picks up.

As of now, the reports are turning out to be positive with advance bookings pacing up; the Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero might take a humongous start, just like the majority of the voters predicted.

Releasing on 21st December 2018, Zero is directed by Aanand L. Rai. The movie is produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment. In a movie, Shah Rukh Khan is playing a character of a vertically challenged man, Bauua Singh. Katrina Kaif is essaying a superstar, while Anushka Sharma is playing a scientist with cerebral palsy.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!