Popular singer Neha Kakkar celebrated the birthday of her brother and singer Tony Kakkar, who turned 38 on Sunday.

The ‘London Thumakda’ singer called it a ‘blessed day’ and praised her brother, saying Tony always made everyone proud because of his singing talent.

Neha Kakkar, who is known for giving several hits like ‘Second Hand Jawaani’ from ‘Cocktail’ and ‘Sunny Sunny’, ‘London Thumakda’, posted pictures with the birthday boy and family in which they can be seen enjoying ‘kulhad chai’ and snacks.

Neha Kakkar shared the pictures with the caption: “Celebrating Meri jaan @tonykakkar bhaiyu’s birthday today. What a blessed day, what a blessed family. Happiest Birthday!! You always make us proud, You Genius.”

Born on April 9, 1984, Tony made his Bollywood debut in 2012, as a music director with the film ‘Mr Bhatti on Chutti’, for which he composed the song ‘Good Boys Bad Boys’.

He is known for his tracks like ‘Mohabbat Barsa De’, ‘Sawan Aaya Hai’, ‘Ek Do Teen Chaar’, ‘Khuda Bhi’.

