She has belted out hits such as ‘Ishq wala love’ from ‘Student of the Year’, ‘Nazar Laaye’ from ‘Raanjhanaa’ and ‘Meri Jaan’ from ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to name a few. However, singer Neeti Mohan has revealed her lowest point in her career.

Neeti said that singing for Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar-starrer 2015 film ‘Bombay Velvet’ was the lowest point because she feels those tracks never got heard.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film is based on historian Gyan Prakash’s book ‘Mumbai Fables’. It also stars Kay Kay Menon, Manish Choudhary, Vivaan Shah and Siddhartha Basu.

Speaking to IANS, Neeti Mohan opened up about the low point in her career: “I think it was when I was the voice of the film ‘Bombay Velvet’. I felt that these songs never get heard. They were so interestingly recorded, and there are so many exciting stories we have for each song.”

Made on a budget of almost Rs 120 crore, the film managed to rake in only Rs 43.06 crore worldwide. Neeti sang six jazz tracks including ‘Mohabbat Buri Bimari’, ‘Kha Kha Ga’, ‘Dhadaam Dhadaam’, ‘Naak Pe Gussa’, ‘Sylvia’, and ‘Behroopia’.

“A very niche crowd has heard those songs, and those who have heard it believe in the album, and I wished it was heard on radio etc, so that more and more people could connect to that album. That was not a low point, but I wished that happened,” said the 43-year-old singer.

Talking about her musical journey, Neeti said: “There are no regrets. I feel like I am a student of music and I will always keep learning. Every song I sing, I learn so much from the music composer. It depends on the composer and the type of the song you are singing. I enjoy this, and I feel I have come a long way, and there is still a long way to go.”

If she wants her songs to be recreated or remixed?

Neeti Mohan commented: “I don’t have a desire like that. If at all it has to be recreated by someone then it will be me only. Because what you created for that particular story, soundtrack was true to that moment, so apart from that I don’t think any other version will work or not. I don’t know.”

She also added that she is working on some independent music.

On the work front, Neeti is seen as the judge in the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’. The show also features Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik as judges and Aditya Narayan as the host. It is airing on Zee TV.

