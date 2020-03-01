Neena Gupta: “My Friends Told Me We Will Marry You Because Your Child Gets A Name…”

Neena Gupta was recently seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and the film is doing fairly well at the box office. Neena has lately become one of the actresses known for not mincing her words and her sartorial bold choices is what makes her stand out of the lot.

Neena is very vocal about her opinion and has always expressed it fearlessly. She is a single mother to daughter and popular fashion designer Masaba Gupta and has often spoken about the challenges she has faced in life. Talking to Pinkvilla about her journey as a single mother, Neena revealed how her friends would ask her to marry them so that her daughter gets her father’s name.

Neena said, “A lot of people told me at that time ki we will marry you! My friends told me ki we will marry you because your child gets a name and all that and I was like, ‘What the f**k yar, what name?’ I mean me is liye shaadi kar lungi ki… maine kaha ki me kama sakti hoon and I can look after my daughter.”

Saying it loud needs a lot of courage and we certainly are in awe of Neena for inspiring many women out there by sharing her side of the story. On the work front, she will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. The trailer releases tomorrow and the buzz around it is very strong. The film is slated to release on March 24, 2020.

