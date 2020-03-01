Deepika Padukone To Star Opposite Prabhas In Nag Ashwin’s Next?

South superstar Prabhas who was last seen in action thriller Saaho has been making headlines all across for his upcoming projects, Radha Krishna Kumar’s directorial #Prabhas20 and recently announced Nag Ashwin’s #Prabhas21.

By now it is well known among moviegoers and the South star’s fans that #Prabhas20 is a romantic drama with Pooja Hegde opposite Baahubali actor in lead.

The latest news related to the actor regarding #Prabhas21 is, as per the latest report from filmibeat.com, director Nag Ashwin has approached Deepika Padukone for the lead opposite Prabhas, as the filmmaker has mentioned that his directorial will be a Pan world release following which he has been on lookout for a big and established name to cast opposite the Baahubali star in lead.

However, an official confirmation about the leading lady opposite Prabhas is yet to be confirmed by the makers.

It was only last week when Nag Ashwin announced his ambitious project with Prabhas. The yet to be titled film has been tentatively titled #Prabhas21.

The Prabhas starrer will be bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently all busy shooting for #Prabhas20 at Ramoji studios in Hyderabad. If reports are to be believed the team #Prabhas20 will soon be leaving for Europe to film some crucial portions of romance drama there.

Apart from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, #Prabhas20 also stars veteran Bollywood actress Bhagyashree, Mithun Chakraborthy and Kunaal Roy Kapur of ‘Delhi Belly’ fame in key roles.

If reports are to be believed #Prabhas20 will hit big screens on the auspicious occasion of Dusshera this year.

