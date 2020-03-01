Sooryavanshi Motion Poster OUT! Akshay Kumar Fans – This Will Make Your Wait Tougher

Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi is without a doubt the most anticipated and awaited film of the year. With the massive buzz around and the skyrocketing craze, the makers of the film are ready to release the trailer of the film tomorrow and have announced the same with a motion poster today.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi is the next film in the cop universe starring Akshay Kumar. Today Akshay announced the trailer release with a motion poster. While sharing Akshay wrote, “Are you ready for the action-packed Super Cop saga to unfold? #SooryavanshiTrailer out tomorrow!”

The motion poster has Akshay looking robust and dapper in the uniform and shades. Holding a big gun aiming at a target Akshay is making for an amazing poster. The background is all fiery with the USP Rohit Shetty tune playing in the background that we have heard in Simmba as well.

We recently saw the shift in the release date. The film which was slated to release on March 27 will now hit the screens on March 24.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif as the leading lady and will have Ajay Devgn and Ranvir Singh in special appearances. Meanwhile there is a buzz from the industry that the trailer is power packed and that is only making the wait difficult.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!