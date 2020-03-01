Prabhas21 Update: Prabhas’s Next To Be A ‘Pan World’ Release Confirms Director Nag Ashwin

Young filmmaker Nag Ashwin had Internet on storm last week post his announcement about his next which will have South superstar Prabhas in lead. The very announcement about him teaming up Prabhas was itself more than enough to create the hype and anticipation among the Baahubali actor’s fans and cine-goers about the project which has been tentatively titled as #Prabhas21.

The Mahanati maker recently took to his Twitter account to give some insights related to the film for all those movie lovers who were curious to know about the ambitious projecti.e #Prabhas21.

Nag Ashwin had a tweet that had it mentioned that the film will go on floors by end of 2020 and will probably release by 2021 end. The filmmaker also mentoined in his tweet that #Prabha21 won’t just be a Pan India film, but it will be a Pan world film.

Shoot year end lo start…maybe 2021 end lo release…too early to say anything else, expect a big thanks to prabhas garu…kontha mandi pan-india film antunnaru…adi tappu…pan-india eppudo kottesaaru…idi pan-world darlings :)) #PrabhasNagAshwin https://t.co/9KnLQqbVgm — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) February 26, 2020

However, the genre of the film wasn’t mentioned in his tweet, maybe the young filmmaker assured not to spoil the suspense by revealing it at least till the film goes on floor.

#Prabhas21 will be bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies.

More about Nag Ashwin, it was only last year when his film Mahanati bagged not one or two, but three National awards under the categories of the Best feature film in Telugu, Best Actress, and Best costume design.

Mahanati had South diva Keerthi Suresh in lead along with Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Deverakonda in key roles.

