Sooryavanshi Trailer Brings Back ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar In Rohit Shetty Style

Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi trailer led by Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif is releasing tomorrow and there’s an unparalleled buzz amongst the fans. Yesterday, a certain section of the media was invited by Rohit Shetty to watch the trailer before everyone else.

Since then the talks about Sooryavanshi trailer are breaking the internet. The trailer is of around 4 minutes and will be launched at an event to be attended by Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

The trailer packs anything and everything ‘Rohit Shetty’ style. Sources inform it’s explosive from the word go and Akshay just delves perfect in Shetty’s cop-universe or copvengers. From bikes, helicopters, cars to guns, there’s a level up of everything in it. Akshay Kumar looks at its fittest best and the stunts will take his fans down the memory lane.

For the fans, they will be able to witness the trailer digitally tomorrow. Theatrically, it’ll come attached to Tiger Shroff Shraddha Kapoor’s Baaghi 3. Sooryavanshi marks the onscreen reunion of Akshay with Katrina Kaif after a decade. The two stars last starred together in the 2010 release, Tees Maar Khan.

Their new film also features Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher and Nikitin Dheer. Sooryavanshi is presented by Reliance Entertainment, and produced by Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar and Cape of Good Films.

The movie now releases on 24th March, a couple of days before the previously announced date. The date marks the Maharashtrian New Year Gudi Padwa and therefore is a state holiday in the state. Keeping the festive mood in mind, Shetty and the team want to cash in on the Maharashtra government’s declaration that multiplexes, eateries and shops in malls can stay open 24×7 from now on, following an initiative by the Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment Government of Maharashtra, Aditya Thackeray.

