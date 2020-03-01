Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Day 9: Grows Well On Saturday

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan showed good growth on its second Saturday as 3.25 crores came in. On its second Friday, the film had collected 2.08 crores so this is a good enough jump. Of course, the numbers are still not in line with the kind of stardom that Ayushmann Khurranna has been enjoying for a couple of years now. Still, the fact that it is at least collecting at certain centers means that eventually it is turning out to be a plus affair theatrically as well.

The film has collected 50.17 crores so far and is yet another half century for Ayushmann Khurranna after Article 15. While he has already scored three centuries in quick succession [Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala], Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhan would fall well short. In fact it will also stay below Article 15 lifetime numbers of 63.05 crores.

Nonetheless, for a taboo subject like homosexuality, even these numbers are going to be fair enough. Of course, the Aanand L. Rai produced film had potential to find added audiences had it been more entertaining than it eventually turned out to be. With mixed response coming its way, eventually Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is covering just about fair distance.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!