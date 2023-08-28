Nawazuddin Siddiqui Will Be Careful While Choosing Scripts Now: "Some Experiments Did Not Go As Planned For Me..."

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has said he will be choosing his scripts wisely as some experiments did not go as planned for him. He wants to do only good films now.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented actors of today’s times. His effortless acting is what wins everyone’s heart. The actor will be seen in a suspense drama titled ‘Section 108’ the teaser of which was launched recently. The teaser of the film showed Nawaz in an impressive avatar. At the teaser launch, the actor spoke about the film, his future projects and more.

Talking about what is in store for his fans for the year 2024, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said: “I really don’t know what will happen in 2024. But yes I will be very careful in choosing my scripts. Will choose the scripts wisely now as some experiments did not go as planned for me. I will try to do only good films now. “

About the film Section 108, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said: “It is an amazing story. It is an investigation thriller. My character in the film is very interesting. We will start shooting for the film next month. “

The film is being presented by Anees Bazmee. About working with him, he said: “Anees and I wanted to work together for a very long time but nothing concrete was happening. Finally we are doing this film together and I am very happy about it. “

‘Section 108’ is directed by Rashik Khan. It is a suspense drama featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Regina Cassandra in lead roles. The film is presented by Anees Bazmee.

On the workfront, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also be seen in ‘Haddi’ a crime drama directed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. It will stream on ZEE5 from September 7.

