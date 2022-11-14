Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is currently shooting for in the hill state of Uttarakhand, was invited for dinner by the state’s Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Taking to the story section of his Instagram, the actor shared a few pictures of himself in the company of Dhami. He wrote on one of the pictures: “For love & Honor” and “Thanks to Hon’ble CM of Uttarakhand Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami”. In the pictures, the actor can be seen wearing a khaki sweater.

When the Chief Minister was informed about Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s presence in his state, he invited him over and also felicitated him with a white shawl and a plant.

Earlier, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had piqued the interest of the audience because of his look in ‘Haddi’. Apart from ‘Haddi‘, Nawaz has an interesting line-up of films which includes ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Noorani Chehra’, and ‘Adbhut’.

