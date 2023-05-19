One of the most versatile and self-made actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made his distinct place in the industry today. He is one name who guarantees a power-packed performance on the screen with his various characters. While many of his characters have ruled the hearts of the audience, time and again they have also set their rule in the memes industry.

Be it ‘Faizal Khan’ in Gangs of Wasseypur ‘Or Ganesh Gaitonde’ in Sacred Games, Nawazuddin’s dialogues have been a frontrunner in the Indian memes industry. With his images and small clips from his films and web series, the meme’s creators have been using them extensively to create humor by putting them exactly where they need to be.

So let us have a look at different iconic dialogues of Nawazuddin Siddiqui that created a rage in the memes industry all across.

Maut Ko Chuke Tak Se Wapus Aa Sakta Hu from Kick Kabhi kabhi toh lagta hai apun-ich bhagwan hain from Sacred Games Jab tak todengein nahi, Tab-tak chodegein nahi from Manjhi The Mountain Man Baap ka, dada ka, Bhai ka, Sabka badla lega re tera, Faijal… From Gangs of Wasseypur Chand pe hai apun from Sacred Games Murga chahiye mereko from Sacred Games Apun ko Zindagi me kuch daring karna tha from Sacred Games Jab tak ye khel khatam nai hoga apun Idhr ich hai from Sacred Games

These memes flourished in the memes industry with abundant content. High on Relatability with the common man and the normal world, the memers very smartly plugin them into different circumstances to create humor.

On the work front, Nawazuddin has an interesting lineup of films which includes films like Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Noorani Chehra, Haddi, Tiku Weds Sheru’, and Adbhut.

