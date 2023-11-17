Anything and everything celebrities say can go viral and much can be lost in translation. A few months back an old interview of Nawazuddin Siddiqui talking about actors doing the same thing over and over again for 35 years went viral. Many assumed that the Haddi actor was talking about Shah Rukh Khan. SRK fans were furious and blasted the actor for taking a dig at King Khan. However, in a recent interaction, Nawaz cleared the air and said that he did not even mention King Khan.

For those wondering what happened, a few months back, Nawazuddin had told a media outlet that unlike other stars (while imitating SRK’s pose), he does not repeat the same formula for all his movies. He said, “I’m very stubborn that I won’t let myself get typecast. Typecast means the film’s hero who has done the same thing for 35 years. I’m extremely stubborn in such cases.”

Many reddit users had shared the video. One netizen wrote in the comment section, “Okay but Nawaz has been heavily typecasted too, almost every movie except Housefull 4, he plays struggling lower middle class guy or criminal,” while another netizen wrote, “True, even in Challyea, he is doing the same Srk signature pose. He plays Srk in every movie, and even critics like Rajeev Masand have said the same about him. Next-gen actors Ranbir, Ranveer, and Vicky are better actors than Khans; they don’t play the same character.”

A Shah Rukh Khan fan wrote, “SRK used to praise him so much, shouldn’t have done that hand pose. Also he himself is getting typecasted in either small town comedies or gangster roles (although he does less villain ones now).”

However, in a recent interaction with Zoom TV, Nawazuddin Siddiqui bashed all rumors surrounding him insulting King Khan and his signature pose. The actor confirmed that he has not named SRK but was rather talking about the era from which he came. Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “I was never talking about Shah Rukh or Salman! I used the phrase ‘hero’ as a metaphor.”

On the work front, the actor was recently seen in Haddi, which was released on Zee5. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, is enjoying the success of Jawan and prepping for the release of Dunki. The Rajkumar Hirani film is all set for a December 22 release.

