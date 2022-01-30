Navya Naveli Nanda who happens to be the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan often make headlines for her social work and extraordinary fashion affair. Navya is 25-year-old and is already making a buzz with her social work through her startup ‘Aara Health’. Recently, the beauty wore a pastel saree and netizens applauded her for flaunting her grey hair but slammed the designer for making an ill-fitted blouse for her.

Navya is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following of over 551k followers on Instagram. Big B‘s granddaughter is also pretty active in terms of sharing activities on her Instagram account and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to her fans on the photo-sharing app.

Sharing Navya Naveli Nanda’s picture on Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s official Instagram account, the designers’ page captioned it, “Timeless Beauty. We create the Now to be worn Forever. Such joy to see Beauty enjoyed through generations. Navya Nanda wears her nani, Jaya Bachchan’s saree and looks like a dream in it.”

Take a look at Navya Naveli Nanda’s picture here:

Reacting to Navya’s pic, a user commented, “How can u guys make such I’ll fitted blouse #wheres the craftsmanship 🤔.” Another user commented, “Looking so cute but sorry to say.. how badly stitched blouse!” A third user commented, “Not happy with the collection blouse fitting not good at all.” A fourth user commented, “Mam aapke blouse ki fitting bht hi bakwas h.”

The beauty also shared saree pics on her Instagram with a caption that read, “🌸🌝 ft. my white hair :)”

