Singer Rashmeet Kaur, who recently scored a big hit with ‘Nadiyon Paar’ in the film Roohi, informed her fans on Monday that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

Advertisement

The singer took a rather creative way to share the news that she is home-quarantined and is taking care of herself.

In a video uploaded on her Instagram account, Rashmeet Kaur shows how she gets tested and the results come in after 48 hours, leaving her shocked in a Bollywood style!

Rashmeet Kaur then says in the video, “Got my Covid reports today and it’s positive. It’s day 4 and home-quarantine is going on. Ten more days left, so what to do? One reel every day? What do you think? Write down all your suggestions. I am taking care of myself. Please stay safe.”

Reshmeet is currently ruling the charts with her rendition of ‘Nadiyon Paar‘ (Let The Music Play Again).” It is ecreated by composers Sachin-Jigar from the 2004 party song “Let the music play” by Shamur.

Her other major hit is “Baajre da sitta”, which she recorded with Deep Kalsi and Ikka and it released earlier this year.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Tanishk Bagchi Talks On Masakali 2.0 Backlash: “If I Allow Myself To Be Affected, Then I’d Never Be Able To Work Again”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube