After the upbeat and foot-tapping first song ‘Padhte Jao Baccha’, Ilaiyaraaja’s multi-lingual musical unveiled the melodious and soulful romantic ballad ‘Teri Nigaahon Ne’ in three languages- Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on Wednesday, 12th April. The song is from the film Music School.

Featuring Shriya Saran and Sharman Joshi, ‘Teri Nigaahon Ne’ is composed by Iliyaraaja with lyrics penned by Rama Raghuvanshi and Dr Sagar and is sung by the beloved singers Shreya Ghoshal and Javed Ali, and choreography by Adam Murray.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With a total of eleven songs, IAS officer-turned-filmmaker Paparao Biyyala’s Music School is a musical narration of a sensitive and prevailing concern of academic pressure subjected to young students by society, parents and teachers. Three out of eleven songs are from The Sound of Music, which were woven beautifully into this Indian Musical.

The grandeur look of the film Music School was captured by ace cinematographer Kiran Deohans. The cast includes Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi and Prakash Raj in leading roles in addition to debutant Ozu Barua and Gracy Goswamy in critical roles. Other cast comprises of Benjamin Gilani, Suhasini Mulay, Mona Ambeognkar, Leela Samson, Bugs Bhargava, Vinay Varma, Sreekanth Iyengar, Vaquar Sheikh, Phani and many other child actors.

Presented by Yamini Films, Hyderabad, Music School multi-lingual film is shot in Hindi and Telugu, and dubbed in Tamil. It is releasing on 12th May 2023 by PVR in Hindi and Dil Raju in Telugu.

Must Read: Anupamaa Is Still The Queen Ruling The TRP List Week 14, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Moves Up With The Same Rating & YRKKH Beats GHKPM – Full List Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News