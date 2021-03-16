Roohi is very much success considering the pandemic times and now all eyes are on upcoming Bollywood releases. Yes, we are talking about Mumbai Saga & Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which are slated to hit cinemas on March 19.

While none of them is a big film, the expectations from them will be to at least cater some audience. Here Mumbai Saga will be the one with better expectations for sure compared to Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar considering the film stars John Abraham in the lead who enjoys a good fan following among the masses. Emraan Hashmi also has a nice face value but his films have struggled in the last few years.

Mumbai Saga is a major Hindi film that has been among the awaited films of Bollywood. What makes it even more special is that it has appeal for the masses. And none of the Hindi films has really catered to the masses ever since the lockdown has been lifted. This Sanjay Gupta directorial is expected to do that.

On the other hand, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has been directed by ace filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee. It stars Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra in lead and is finally releasing in cinemas after getting delayed multiple times. Earlier it was delayed for unknown reasons and then right at the time when it was supposed to hit cinemas, the pandemic hit instead. And it hit very hard.

Unlike Mumbai Saga, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is a dark comedy and thriller which will appeal to a small section of the audience in big cities.

Now we are here to ask, how much Mumbai Saga & Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar have managed to excite you? And which one among them you will go to watch in the cinemas? While you can share your excitement about both films in the comments section, you can pick your one favourite in the poll below.

