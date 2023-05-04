Mrunal Thakur’s new images on her social media from her day off from her shoot, is giving us major summer beach vibes. Dressed in a muted beige colour resort wear outfit, Mrunal shared these stunning easy going vibe images to her social media last evening, which have since then gone viral.

Mrunal Thakur had a day off from her shoot schedule, for her next big south film with Nani, titled Nani 30 which is set for a December 2023 release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Earlier speaking about her role in Gumraah, Mrunal Thakur said: “Playing a tough cop was a new experience for me. I had to put in a lot of effort to get into the skin of the character, but it was worth it. I am glad that the audience has appreciated my performance.”

Mrunal Thakur, later added, “Playing a tough cop in Gumraah was a challenging yet thrilling experience. I have always loved taking chances and doing unconventional roles, and I am glad that my choices have paid off. When I hear compliments about the film’s engaging second half, and how my role contributed to it, it makes me feel great as a performer. I am grateful for the opportunity to bring impactful characters to life on screen”

