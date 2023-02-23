Rani Mukerji is back on the big screen in a never-seen-before character. The much-awaited trailer of Ashima Chibber’s directorial Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is out now. The actress has time and again impressed audiences with her performances.

In this film, Rani is seen playing a fierce woman, who is seen fighting against an entire Norwegian government to reunite with her children. The trailer sees the mother of two run from pillar to post as she pleads with the governing bodies both in Norway and India to help her get her kids back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about the film, Rani Mukerji says, “Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is very special. I can’t wait to see the reactions of my fans on the trailer.”

Producer Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) shares, “It is a matter of pride and responsibility with which we have made our film and are delighted to bring the inimitable Rani Mukerji to our audiences.”

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios adds, “Zee Studios is committed towards backing content-driven and provocative stories and ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’ is just the right film. Partnering with Rani and Emmay (Emmay Entertainment) on such an important film, that’s based on a true incident and conveys the hardship of a mother who went against an entire country for her children, was creatively enriching.”

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani), Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is slated to release in theatres on 17th March 2023. The film stars Rani Mukerji, in the lead role alongside Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh and Neena Gupta.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Only Follows 6 People On Instagram Including Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan & Aryan Khan – Can You Guess The Other 3?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News