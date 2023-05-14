Mother’s Day 2023: The film production business has been primarily dominated by male producers until recently. The last few years have witnessed some driven women don the producer’s hat and call the shots at a bustling film set. Some of these women are not just producers, but successful entrepreneurs who dabble with their work, family and children all at the same time. While they are authoritative and assertive on film sets, they are doting mothers at home. This Mother’s Day, we have listed few female producers who are creating a niche for themselves in Indian cinema and managing parenthood with equal elan.

Gauri Khan (Red Chillies Entertainment)

Gauri Khan, who is also known as the first lady of Bollywood has been a hands-on producer with many successful films such as Chennai Express, Raees and the recently released and critically acclaimed ‘Darlings’. We are sure with the high buzz for their latest release ‘Jawan’, it is going to be blockbuster too. Gauri Khan is also the owner of her luxury interiors label as well as the co-owner Kolkata Knight Riders. She is the doting mother to three children – Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. Gauri is often seen posting pictures of her chilling with her youngest son, or helping her daughter dress up for social events. She is also seen spending a lot of time with them over family lunches, school events and as also getting her two kids ready to enter the Indian film industry. Known for her classic style statements, a boss lady at her work place and a friendly mother at home, Gauri proves that women can indeed rule the world. ‘Jawan’ will be releasing in theatres on 7th September, 2023.

Deepshikha Deshmukh (Pooja Entertainment)

One of the youngest women producers of Bollywood, Deepshikha Deshmukh, started her career with a strong and impactful film- Sarbjit starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Randeep Hooda. She has been one of the game changing producers, who has evolved with the changing taste of audiences and backed projects like the late Irrfan Khan starrer ‘Madaari’, critically acclaimed Punjabi film ‘Sarvann’ where she partnered with Priyanka Chopra , ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’, Coolie No.1, and the first direct to OTT release film ‘Cuttputlli’. Her hands are full as her production house Pooja Entertainment has a robust line-up for 2023 and 2024. For 2023, they have announced their highly anticipated India’s first dystopian action thriller with ‘Ganapath’ starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, releasing on 20 October 2023 (Dussehra) and recently blocked Eid 2024 for their action comedy franchise ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff. Along with being a film producer she is the founder of a skin-care range ‘Love Organically’. While working on films and managing her business, she is a proud mother of two young children. She is often seen taking time out to spend her time in nature along with her her kids. Like any other mother, she often takes to social media and shares glimpses from her son’s football matches, their travel diaries and the time spent in their village Latur. Her kids accompany her on film sets too when they are on vacation and are nature warriors, learning ways of kindness and green living at a tender age.

Ektaa R Kapoor (Balaji Motion Pictures)

On Mother’s Day 2023, let’s also talk about Ekta Kapoor. She is a force to reckon with! She started her career with Television Production and is now taking giant leaps in film production as well. Her film production company, Balaji Motion Pictures have an eclectic slate for 2023 that includes the sequel ‘Dream Girl 2’ starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, ‘The Crew’ starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, untitled film featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and helmed by Hansal Mehta. She became a mother to a baby boy through surrogacy in 2019 and seen sharing her struggles at motherhood. Her brother Tusshar seems to be the one she often turns to for advice on parenting. While managing TV production house and Film Production, she also takes time out to time to throw birthday parties for her son, spending quality time and never missing an opportunity to make things unique for him. Ekta, now seems to be a regular at kiddie birthday parties in the industry, school meeting and functions and ensures she shares glimpses from her sons life on social media.

Ashwini Iyer Tiwari (Earth Sky Pictures)

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is one of those film producers who has found her unique voice in terms of a mix of commercial and content driven films. In recent times, with films like Bareilly ki Barfi, Nil Battey Sanata, Panga and the recently released Faadu, she has cemented her position as a film-maker who breaks stereotypes and entertains the audience as well. She also manages her production house with her husband and national award winning director Nitesh Tiwari. This year, they will be coming up with ‘Bawaal’ starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, which will be unique love story made on massive budget. Even with very busy schedules in directing and producing films, she manages her household and is a dutiful mother to two children. She has been seen sharing images of her family get togethers and outings, and constantly interacting with her children even if it is on a video call post wrap-up.

We wish these Bollywood super mum’s a very happy Mother’s Day and tell us your favourite from the above-mentioned list in the comments below.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the mum’s out there!

