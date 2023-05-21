All set to be a mommy, actress Ileana D’Cruz has shared a video of herself going on a drive, flaunting her blossoming baby bump. Keep reading to know about it in detail.

Ileana took to Instagram stories, where she shared a clip of herself sitting on the backseat of a car dressed in a black and white ensemble.

Ileana D’Cruz captioned the post, “Sun’s out, bump’s out.”

Last month, Ileana D’Cruz announced that she is pregnant with her first child without revealing any details. She had posted a picture of a baby onsies with ‘and so the adventure begins’ printed on it and a picture of a ‘mama’ pendant.

It was earlier reported that Ileana D’Cruz was dating Katrina Kaif‘s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. However, none of them confirmed the relationship.

However, Ileana D’Cruz has still not shared details about the father of the baby. And for more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

