Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin’s Bad Boy songs as well as the teaser has garnered tremendous praise and appreciation from the masses. The exhilaration amongst the fans is rising each day to watch the upcoming romantic comedy, produced by Sajid Qureshi and Anjum Qureshi.

To take the excitement among the fans a notch higher, the makers of Bad Boy unveiled the trailer of the film at an event in Varanasi, today. The trailer showcases the story of two opposites falling in love and fighting through all odds to be with each other.

Speaking about the film Namashi Chakraborty said, “ I was blessed and destined to debut with Bad Boy. My character Raghu, is a carefree bindaas character and I truly relate to him, personally. We have put all our sweat and tears into the film to bring a smile on the face of the audience and we hope they enjoy watching the film just as much we’ve enjoyed the making of it.”

Adding to it debutant Amrin said, “ As a newcomer, it’s my privilege to debut with Bad Boy and get directed by one of the greatest directors of the industry, Rajkumar Santoshi. I never had a second thought about signing this movie and I’m truly grateful to our film’s producer Sajid Qureshi for giving me this chance. I hope the audiences shower immense love and appreciation on our film just like they’ve done on all our songs.”

Speaking about the film producer Sajid Qureshi said, “Bad Boy isn’t a film it’s an emotion for us. Inbox Pictures has always aimed to entertain the audience wholes heartedly and with Bad Boy our aim remains the same.”

The story of Bad Boy will keep you hooked to your seat till the end, the film will tickle your funny bones and also touch your heart at the same time. Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi the romantic comedy also stars Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Saswata Chatterjee, Darshan Jariwala, and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles. The music of Bad Boy is composed by music maestro, Himesh Reshammiya.

Bad Boy is produced by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi under the banner, Inbox Pictures and is scheduled to release theatrically on 28th April 2023.

