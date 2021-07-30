Mimi: From Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi To Sai Tamhankar - Vote For The 'Best' From The Best!

Advertisement

Mimi released this week, and as our review read, it is the biggest surprise of the year. Laced with stupendous performance, a breezy high-on-emotions story, AR Rahman’s soothing opera, Kriti Sanon’s career-best act & Pankaj Tripathi being classic for the nth time, Mimi is a delightful blend of humour and emotions.

It had multiple good performances, but which was your favourite one? Let’s take a look at the best ones and let you decide in the poll below the article.

Kriti Sanon As Mimi

Advertisement

This is Kriti Sanon’s ‘Badhaai Ho‘ moment & my adoration for her during Panipat forces me to scream at you all ‘I told you so’. In the phase of becoming a character, Kriti strips off every inhibition to rise & shine as Mimi. She checks every box from the talk to the walk of her character standing tall (literally) in front of stalwarts like Pankaj, Sai, Supriya & Manoj. She masters not only the quirky side of Mimi but also the more humane one, strengthening the connection with the viewers.

Pankaj Tripathi As Bhanu

Pankaj Tripathi makes things looks so easy that it’s not even funny anymore. It’s getting out of the hand how this person can literally take a single expression and get laughter for the same. He has reached a level where all he needs to do is just to appear on-screen. He not only rules the sequences he’s a part of but also creates a certain feeling of ‘glee’ throughout the film every single time. He creates a sense of assurance of how things just can’t go wrong whenever he’s on-screen. Mimi is yet another eclectic addition to the streak of memorable performances.

Sai Tamhankar as Shama

For the talent Sai Tamhankar possesses, she brilliantly stands out in the sea of solid performances. Despite limited screen space in Mimi, Sai delivers a purposeful act.

Evelyn Edwards as Summer

Evelyn delivers a knockout performance, one of the best by foreigners in Hindi cinema. She took a course learning Hindi for her role & does a magnificent job without anyone dubbing her lines for her.

Vote for your favourite ‘Mimi’ character and share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Polls Who Is Your Favourite Character From Mimi? Kriti Sanon As Mimi

Pankaj Tripathi As Bhanu

Sai Tamhankar as Shama

Evelyn Edwards as Summer View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Must Read: Shilpa Shetty Defamation Case Gets A Reply From Bombay HC, Court Says “Reporting Of Something That Police Source Said Is Never Defamatory’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube