Model and actor Milind Soman is a fitness fanatic and often seen promoting health and fitness on Instagram. He urges his followers to lead a healthy lifestyle and is also seen sharing some fitness tips with them. He recently shared an old video advocating the same but netizens were not happy with it.

The Bajirao Mastani actor shared an old video where he made a saree-clad woman do 10 pushups for a selfie. Sharing the video, he explained in the caption that a woman approached him for a selfie and when he asked for 10 push-ups, without being hesitant about the place, outfit and people, the woman got down to business. He then obliged for a selfie with the woman.

Milind Soman wrote, “One of my favourite pushups for selfie people! I was in a small street market, I think it was in Raipur, eating some local yum stuff, and this lady asked for a selfie. As soon as I said 10 pushups she was on the ground and started even before I switched on the camera !! No problem with saree, no problem with people around, no problem with never having done pushups ever, no excuses at all :) Sometimes, all the fitness you need, to be able to live a better life, or get the things you want, is the ability to say YES, I CAN DO THIS . . . And yes, I took a really nice selfie with her on her own phone :)” Take a look at the video below:

While his intention was good but many felt that it was a little inappropriate and uncalled for. Netizens slammed him for the same as well. A user reacted to his video, “Doing push-ups for fitness is definitely good but you making a woman do push-ups for doing a selfie with you on the road is not done. Tell me what’s good about it,” while another user wrote, “While your intent for making her do physical exercise is great, u have no idea whether suddenly telling someone to do push-ups at this age without prior experience in it can also cause her an injury – suggest u refrain from randomly asking ppl for push-ups without knowing their fitness levels. Perhaps a simple on the spot jogging could be more sensible.”

