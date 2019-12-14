Mardaani 2 Full Movie Online Ft. Rani Mukerji, Vishal Jethwa Leaked By TamilRockers

Rani Mukerji and the makers of Mardaani 2 had promoted the movie in full force, starting from a hard-hitting trailer, to the posters and the energetic on-field promotions. The movie released without any songs, in order to keep the essence of its subject intact, and that’s one bold step taken by the team. However, things seem to be now going upside down as the movie has leaked online.

Yes, you heard it right! Mardaani 2, which has been receiving rave reviews all over is now illegally available on the piracy website, TamilRockers. While the team owing to the positive reviews by the critics as well as the audience must be expecting a lot, this now ends up as a roadblock for the film, which just released yesterday.

Previously, the same fate has been seen in multiple Hollywood and Bollywood biggies including Avengers: Endgame, War, Thugs Of Hindostan, and the recently released Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria starrer, Marjaavan. One will only have to wait for the authorities to take strict actions against these cyber-crimes, but until then, it is the filmmakers who will have to face the wrath of it to a large extent at the box office.

Mardaani 2 full movie is available on in HD prints on pirated websites like Onlinemoviewatches, Filmyzilla, 123movies, 123movierulz.

Meanwhile, Mardaani 2 witnesses Rani in a race against time to capture a brutal serial rapist who systematically targets women. Mardaani 2 focusses on the rise in violent crimes by juveniles in India.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 also stars Vishal Jethwa in a pivotal role.

