Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds On His Resemblance To Kate Beckinsale: “It Is Like Looking In A Mirror”

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds says his resemblance to actress Kate Beckinsale is something that he has heard about “for a long time”.

The 43-year-old Reynolds revealed that he was aware of the talk about his resemblance to Beckinsale during an appearance on a show, reports people.com.

“It is like looking in a mirror,” Reynolds joked, adding of the gown Beckinsale was wearing in a clip the show displayed of the actress. “I mean, I was gonna wear that today!” he quipped.

The star continued: “This has been something I’ve heard for a long time; other people have said it to me, as well. We met one time, but yeah, I (have heard it).”

In October, Beckinsale also talked about the uncanny resemblance to Reynolds while on a show.

“I look exactly like Ryan Reynolds,” the actress had said, adding: “Like in a shocking way. Like, when sometimes, I see a bus going by with a poster on it I think, ‘Damn, I look hot. Oh, wait, that’s not me. Also, I’ve never done that movie’.”

