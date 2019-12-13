Bigil: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Completes 50 Days At Ticket Windows; Archana Kalapathi Thanks Fans For Love & Support

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil has hit a milestone. The film today completed its 50 days run in theatres. The sports action venture happens to be the highest-grossing Tamil release this year.

Bigil’s creative producer Archana Kalapathi took to her Twitter to thank Thalapathy Vijay fans and cine-goers for their love and support to make the film highest-grosser with a whopping 300 plus crores at the box office.

Archana tweeted: “As Bigil completes 50 days at the box office to become the highest-grossing Tamil movie of the year across the world we would like to thank each every one of you who loved the film and watched it in theatres near you #TeamBigil”

Fans too took on twitter to trend it with #50DaysOfIndustryHitBigil

: #50DaysOfIndustryHitBIGIL #BIGIL Highest Grosser In TN🔥 Highest Tamil Grosser 2019🥳 All Time Highest Tamil Grosser In Kerala 😍 All Record Under 😎👇 @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/4LJRwO6CLe — Thalapathy Fans Worldᴮⁱᵍⁱˡ (@Thalapathy_FW) December 13, 2019

Records Smashing 50th Days Of #Bigil 💥 All Time #1 Tamil Grosser in TN 😎#50DaysOfIndustryHitBIGIL pic.twitter.com/gj7iDbCvg7 — Pokkiri Raja (@PR_offl1) December 13, 2019

I will always love you Thalaivaa ❤️ Thank you for #Bigil 😍#50DaysOfIndustryHitBIGIL pic.twitter.com/gcKR7igiMt — Nivas Pokkiri (@Banuchandar13) December 13, 2019

#Bigil is Thalapathy Vijay's: 7th 100 cr grosser

3rd 250 cr grosser

1st 300 cr grosser

3rd Industry Hit this millennium Opening-Final Gross, Net, Share, Thalapathy Vijay rules it all completely. 😎#50DaysOfIndustryHitBIGIL pic.twitter.com/TUlZzc2qtM — Ⓜ️uthu$iva 🔥ᴮᶦᵍᶦˡ (@Muthusiva04) December 13, 2019

Only Film to Beat Baahubali 2 Records in Tamilnadu – #Bigil 🔥 Breaking Old Records & Creating an Untouchable One is a Hobby for him #ThalapathyVijay @actorvijay 😇#50DaysOfIndustryHitBIGIL pic.twitter.com/pa9AnBQk5V — Online Vijay FC™ (@OnlineVijayFC) December 13, 2019

Talking about Bigil, the film has Thalapathy Vijay in dual roles. The superstar in the film is seen playing the dual roles of father and son. The father’s part has Vijay as a rural don, and the son’s part has the superstar as a former football player and coach.

The Vijay starrer has Nayanthara in lead. Bigil also stars Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff along with Vivek, Yogi Babu and others in pivotal roles. Bigil was helmed by filmmaker Atlee Kumar. It was for the third time in their career where the director-actor duo of Atlee and Vijay had teamed for a film project.

Prior to Bigil, the duo had worked together for Theri (2016) and Mersal (2017)

