Mamta Sharma Kangna (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Renowned singer Mamta Sharma, best known for her iconic hits such as Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, Fevicol Se, and Aata Majhi Satakli, is winning hearts once again with two back-to-back new releases.

Kangna Brings Wedding Anthem Vibes

While her recently released song, Chatni, from the upcoming film Dhamaal 4, has been garnering attention, the singer has also unveiled a foot-tapping dance single, Kangna. Released under music label ‘One Music Originals’, the song is a duet featuring male vocals by Monu Rathod and stars actress Sambhavna Seth alongside newbie Pravin Shinde. Kangna is a high-octane dance number that perfectly captures the joy, grandeur, and celebratory spirit of Indian weddings, making it a perfect wedding anthem of the year.

Kangna is a peppy track conceived when lyricist Jass Pannu approached composer Bad-Ash with the idea, who then transformed it into an upbeat musical offering. Shot in Mumbai, the music video complements the song with vibrant visuals and killer moves by director Arvind Thakur. The effortless chemistry between Sambhavna and Pravin adds to the video’s charm, while Mamta’s screen presence and powerful vocals further enhance its appeal, bringing an added layer of warmth and charm to the music video.

Mamta Sharma’s Hit Streak Continues

As Kangna continues to receive love from audiences, Mamta Sharma once again showcases her ability to deliver songs that resonate with listeners. The singer was recently heard in Chatni from the upcoming film Dhamaal 4, which is slated for release soon, and continues to have an exciting line-up of projects ahead. With Kangna already striking a chord with listeners, the track is currently streaming across all major digital platforms.

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