Malaika Arora Is All Set To Enter The Weekend With Her Shades Of Blue & Blue Shades

Malaika Arora is going through midweek blues, although with a stylish twist, going by her new Instagram post.

In a new close-up she posted, Malaika is dressed in denim dungarees and sports blue-tinted sunglasses.

“Midweek blues ……” she captioned the image.

Malaika recently recovered from coronavirus. She shared that she feels blessed to have overcome Covid-19 with minimum pain.

On September 7, Malaika had confirmed that she has tested positive for Covid-19 after speculative reports did the rounds that she has contracted coronavirus. She shared the news officially on Instagram. Revealing that she has been infected by the virus, she added that she is asymptomatic and is quarantined at home.

News of Malaika being infected started doing the rounds shortly after her good friend Arjun Kapoor announced a day before that he had tested COVID-19 positive.

Recently, Malaika Arora has doled out tips on how to deal with acne breakouts and shared it on social media for her fans and followers.

Malaika took to her Instagram and shared a video. In the clip, the actress is seen talking about what she uses on her skin. She mixes cinnamon powder, honey and lime to keep acne at bay.

She captioned the video: “Suffering from acne breakouts every now and then? Here’s a simple DIY to control those ‘Bad timing’ breakouts. I personally have very sensitive skin and I often tend to get a breakout.

“Breakouts can happen due to various reasons like weather change, hormonal change or due to excessive use of products on the skin. Here’s introducing the terrific trio to help cope with your day to day breakouts.”

Malaika then shared tips on how to put the paste on the face.

“Take some cinnamon powder, add a tablespoon of raw organic honey, squeeze some fresh lime juice to it and your face pack is ready. Apply it evenly on your face avoiding the mouth and eye area, keep it for 8-10 mins and rinse it off with cold water. You may feel a tingling sensation, that’s fine,but if unbearable then rinse off.

