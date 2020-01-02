Malaika Arora Gets Slammed For Her Social Media PDA With Arjun Kapoor; A User Blame The Actor For Diva’s Divorce

Malaika Arora has shared a photo where she is seen kissing Arjun Kapoor on his left cheek, and social media has reacted with mixed response. Trolls, particularly, have become active, posting caustic comments as response to the photo.

“Sun, star, light, happiness…….2020”, wrote Malaika Arora, with the picture where the couple is seen enjoying their time together. However, her sunny mood did not rub off on all netizens.

Trolls have field day as Malaika shares cosy pic with Arjun Kapoor
One user commented on Malaika Arora’s picture and said: “@arjunkapoor you didn’t learn a thing from Vivek Oberoi’s career right”. Another unkind post read: “Divorce ki wajah”.

