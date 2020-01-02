Good Newwz Box Office (Overseas): Akshay Kumar & Team Is Spreading The Good News Worldwide!

Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starring Good Newwz is turning out to be another big surprise of 2019 as the movie has gone past the century mark in just 6 days despite not being an out and out masala pot-boiler.

In India, Good Newwz has earned 117.10 crores in 6 days and now the reports from international circuits too are overwhelming for the makers. As per the latest update, the movie has minted 41.36 crores in overseas ($ 5.90 mn). From North America, the movie has earned $ 2.85 mn, while another $ 981k has come from UAE and GCC. In the UK, it has collected $ 663k to date and $ 828k from Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.

It has outdone lifetime of Akshay’s Airlift, Rustom, Housefull 4 and Housefull 3 in North America territory and the collections of Housefull 3, Airlift and Rustom in the UK.

Meanwhile, American singer-songwriter Lauv has co-written and produced the song “Dil na jaaneya” for Good Newwz.

Lauv took to Twitter and shared a post from Dharma Productions that featured the link of the song, also sung by Rochak Kohli.

The singer, whose real name is Ari Staprans Leff, tweeted: “Co-wrote and produced a song for the Bollywood film ‘Good Newwz‘! It’s called ‘Dil Na Jaaneya‘ and it’s out now!”

Lauv, is an American singer, songwriter and record producer based in Los Angeles, has written songs for other artists including the singles “Boys” by Charli XCX and “No Promises” by Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato. His debut studio album How “I’m Feeling” will be released on March 6, 2020.

