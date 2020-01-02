Has Emilia Clarke AKA Game Of Thrones’ Khaleesi Flown On Her Dragons To India?

Did “Game Of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke celebrate New Year in India? Is she in Delhi? Social media has been abuzz with such questions ever since a viral image started doing the rounds, which claims that the queen of dragons ushered the new year in Jaipur with her mother.

The pic was shared by Mumbai-based photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. “#GameOfThrones actress #EmiliaClarke snapped by @shreyaanbathla at the Jaipur airport. She was snapped with her mom as she boarded an Air Asia flight to Delhi. This will be her second trip to India as she had earlier been here and had shared her images from her trip on her Instagram handle @emilia_clarke . But she enjoys the simplicity and not a very lavish or luxurious stay on the basis of the pictures she has posted,” the lensman captioned the image.

However, the image does not show Clarke’s face. We only see two women with their back to the camera.

Last August, Clarke was in India along with “Game Of Thrones” co-star Rose Leslie. She described her experience in India “brain altering”.

Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen in the fantasy series “Game Of Thrones” (GoT), had posted a series of photographs from her India visit along with Leslie, who was seen as Ygritte in the show, on Instagram. She visited Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, back then.

“NAMASKAR India,” Clarke wrote as she began her post.

“NAMASKAR #AnandaSpaHimalayas this is not an ad, this is just two gals buzzed off our faces on India, peace, being robbed blind by monkeys, (we hardly put up a fight) the best two books I’ve read in years #TheOverStory should be mandatory reading the world over), yoga, spice, mamma earth and figuring out that all you’re ever looking for can be found within. Corny as hell but my God is it true,” she added.

Clarke used quite a few hashtags to describe her affair with India — #BreatheBabyAndLetTheMadnessMeltAway, #BrainAlteringJoy,#RoseLeslieHasMyHeartAndSoulWrappedUpinHeDid "Game Of Thrones" star Emilia Clarke celebrate New Year in India? Is she in Delhi? Social media has been abuzz with such questions ever since a viral imagers, #Don'tForgetTheLovePeople, #BollocksDoesThatMeanItsTimeToWorkNow.

The actress, who had earlier confessed that her grandmother was half Indian, shared a glimpse of her vacation, which included lighting a diya at one of the ghats, getting robbed by monkeys at her hotel room, experiencing peace by visiting Indian temples.

