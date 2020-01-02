The Kapil Sharma Show: Post Bodyshaming Row, Kiku Sharda Restricted From Sharing Stage With Neha Kakkar?

Neha Kakkar is currently judging Indian Idol season 11 along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. She recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with siblings Sonu Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. While, Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek were there to entertain us, Kiku Sharda was apparently missing from the episode.

Kiku Sharda recently made fun of Neha about her height and looks. She took to her Instagram and wrote, “Shame on these people for creating such negative and insulting content! My people know how much I appreciate comedy on me and otherwise but this one is ridiculous! Stop using my name, stop enjoying, dancing and acting to my songs if you hate me so much. Thankless people.”

While the siblings trio enjoyed a lot on the show with Kapil and the cast but this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. When Krushna Abhishek’s uncle, Govinda came to the show; he wasn’t allowed to share it either. Here’s the promo of the episode:

Tony Kakkar took to his Instagram and wrote, “Heartbroken 😞 This is how you respect a small town girl who achieved everything on her own with so much struggle in life. Being a short girl My sister has already suffered a lot. Do you understand what a person goes through when you make fun about her/his body size or shape Will you ever stop making fun of what god has made us ? Not just that you are talking rubbish about her talent too. Aren’t you damaging her career by saying all that wrong things about her talent ? Those who don’t understand music much would believe you easily coz you are a big national tv Channel. Fact is nobody becomes number 1 just by fluke and that too of a country which has a population of 1.3 billion 😐”

