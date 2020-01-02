Box Office Total Of 2019 VS 2018: Thanks To War, Kabir Singh, Uri: The Surgical Strike & More, 2019 Turns Out A Highly Fruitful Year

2019 for Bollywood was a year of many surprises. Many films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kabir Singh, Mission Mangal, Bala, Dream Girl, Article 15 and more threw major surprises and proved to be huge hits.

Even though there were some disappointments but the revenue boost these surprise hits provided, helped the industry a lot.

Compared to 2018 which itself was a good year for Bollywood, the industry revenue increased by around 761 crores. Let’s have a look at how the films in 2019 fared compared to the films in 2018 and what the cumulative total of both years was.

List of 2018 Bollywood films & their business:

Simmba – 240.22 crores

Zero – 97.50 crores

KGF – Chapter 1 – 43.93 crores

Kedarnath – 62.00 crores

2.0(Hindi) – 188.00 crores

Bhaiaji Superhit – 04.30 crores

Mohalla Assi – 01.75 crores

Pihu – 02.50 crores

Thugs Of Hindostan – 145.29 crores

Baazaar – 28.02 crores

Badhaai Ho – 136.80 crores

Namaste England – 08.25 crores

Helicopter Eela – 05.00 crores

FryDay – 01.75 crores

Jalebi – 02.75 crores

Tumbbad – 13.48 crores

AndhaDhun – 72.50 crores

LoveYatri – 10.00 crores

Sui Dhaaga – 79.02 crores

Pataakha – 07.64 crores

Batti Gul Meter Chalu – 37.26 crores

Manto – 02.75 crores

Mitron – 02.50 crores

Manmarziyaan – 26.45 crores

Paltan – 07.00 crores

Laila Majnu – 02.50 crores

Gali Guleiyan – 00.50 crores

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir – Se 10.00 crores

Stree – 129.67 crores

Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi – 18.11 crores

Gold – 107.37 crores

Satyameva Jayate – 89.05 crores

Vishwaroop 2 – 01.50 crores

Fanney Khan – 09.85 crores

Karwaan – 12.50 crores

Mulk – 12.50 crores

Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3 – 07.50 crores

Dhadak – 71.92 crores

Soorma – 30.11 crores

Sanju – 341.22 crores

Race 3 – 169.00 crores

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero – 01.42 crores

Veere Di Wedding – 83.00 crores

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran – 65.36 crores

Raazi – 123.17 crores

102 Not Out – 51.79 crores

Omerta – 03.00 crores

October – 45.36 crores

Blackmail – 19.11 crores

Baaghi 2 – 165 crores

Hichki – 46.17 crores

Raid – 101.54 crores

Hate Story 4 – 20.04 crores

Dil Juunglee – 01.05 crores

3 Storeys – 02.25 crores

Pari – 24.65 crores

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety – 108.71 crores

Welcome To New York – 03.00 crores

Aiyaary – 17.01 crores

PadMan – 78.95 crores

Padmaavat – 300.26 crores

Kaalakaandi – 07.50 crores

1921 – 15.67 crores

Mukkabaaz – 10.00 crores

The Post – 04.17 crores

Total: 3525.64 crores

Average per film: 55.96 crores

List of 2019 Bollywood films & their business:

Good Newwz – 185 crores (Expected)

Dabangg 3 – 155 crores (Expected)

Mardaani 2 47 crores (Expected)

The Body – 01.25 crores

Panipat – 33.39 crores

Pati Patni Aur Woh – 84.56 crores

Hotel Mumbai – 06.67 crores

Commando 3 – 32.36 crores

Pagalpanti – 33.01 crores

Marjaavaan – 47.71 crores

Bala- 116.38 crores

Ujda Chaman – 12.00 crores

Housefull 4 – 206.00 crores

Saand Ki Aankh – 23.14 crores

Made In China – 11.00 crores

The Sky Is Pink – 15.00 crores

War (all languages) – 318.00 crores

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas – 04.75 crores

Section 375 – 12.49 crores

Dream Girl – 139.70 crores

Chhichhore – 150.36 crores

Saaho – 149.00 crores

Mission Mangal – 200.16 crores

Batla House – 97.18 crores

Jabariya Jodi – 14.50 crores

Khandaani Shafakhana – 05.52 crores

Judgementall Hai Kya – 38.30 crores

Arjun Patiala – 05.65 crores

Super 30 – 146.10 crores

Article 15 – 63.05 crores

Kabir Singh – 278.24 crores

Game Over – 04.52 crores

Khamoshi – 00.50 crores

Bharat – 209.36 crores

India’s Most Wanted – 11.50 crores

PM Narendra Modi – 23.61 crores

De De Pyaar De – 102.40 crores

Student Of The Year 2 – 70.66 crores

Blank – 04.34 crores

Setters – 00.36 crores

Kalank – 81.00 crores

The Tashkent Files – 16.75 crores

Romeo Akbar Walter – 40.75 crores

Junglee – 24.30 crores

Notebook – 03.65 crores

Kesari – 153.00 crores

Badla – 88.02 crores

Luka Chuppi – 94.15 crores

Sonchiriya – 06.60 crores

Total Dhamaal – 154.30 crores

Gully Boy – 139.38 crores

Amavas – 02.85 crores

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga – 20.01 crores

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi – 94.92 crores

Thackeray (Hindi+ Marathi) – 31.60 crores

Why Cheat India – 07.80 crores

Uri – The Surgical Strike – 244.06 crores

The Accidental Prime Minister – 25 crores

Total: 4286.86 crores (Expected)

Average per film: 73.91 crores

Now in the year 2020, we have even more interesting lineup. We just hope the year proves to even more fruitful and entertaining.

