Box Office Total Of 2019 VS 2018: Thanks To War, Kabir Singh, Uri: The Surgical Strike & More, 2019 Turns Out A Highly Fruitful Year

2019 for Bollywood was a year of many surprises. Many films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kabir Singh, Mission Mangal, Bala, Dream Girl, Article 15 and more threw major surprises and proved to be huge hits.
Even though there were some disappointments but the revenue boost these surprise hits provided, helped the industry a lot.
Compared to 2018 which itself was a good year for Bollywood, the industry revenue increased by around 761 crores. Let’s have a look at how the films in 2019 fared compared to the films in 2018 and what the cumulative total of both years was.
List of 2018 Bollywood films & their business:
Simmba – 240.22 crores
Zero – 97.50 crores
KGF – Chapter 1 – 43.93 crores
Kedarnath – 62.00 crores
2.0(Hindi) – 188.00 crores
Bhaiaji Superhit – 04.30 crores
Mohalla Assi – 01.75 crores
Pihu – 02.50 crores
Thugs Of Hindostan – 145.29 crores
Baazaar – 28.02 crores
Badhaai Ho – 136.80 crores
Namaste England – 08.25 crores
Helicopter Eela – 05.00 crores
FryDay – 01.75 crores
Jalebi – 02.75 crores
Tumbbad – 13.48 crores
AndhaDhun – 72.50 crores
LoveYatri – 10.00 crores
Sui Dhaaga – 79.02 crores
Pataakha – 07.64 crores
Batti Gul Meter Chalu – 37.26 crores
Manto – 02.75 crores
Mitron – 02.50 crores
Manmarziyaan – 26.45 crores
Paltan – 07.00 crores
Laila Majnu – 02.50 crores
Gali Guleiyan – 00.50 crores
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir – Se 10.00 crores
Stree – 129.67 crores
Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi – 18.11 crores
Gold – 107.37 crores
Satyameva Jayate – 89.05 crores
Vishwaroop 2 – 01.50 crores
Fanney Khan – 09.85 crores
Karwaan – 12.50 crores
Mulk – 12.50 crores
Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3 – 07.50 crores
Dhadak – 71.92 crores
Soorma – 30.11 crores
Sanju – 341.22 crores
Race 3 – 169.00 crores
Bhavesh Joshi Superhero – 01.42 crores
Veere Di Wedding – 83.00 crores
Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran – 65.36 crores
Raazi – 123.17 crores
102 Not Out – 51.79 crores
Omerta – 03.00 crores
October – 45.36 crores
Blackmail – 19.11 crores
Baaghi 2 – 165 crores
Hichki – 46.17 crores
Raid – 101.54 crores
Hate Story 4 – 20.04 crores
Dil Juunglee – 01.05 crores
3 Storeys – 02.25 crores
Pari – 24.65 crores
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety – 108.71 crores
Welcome To New York – 03.00 crores
Aiyaary – 17.01 crores
PadMan – 78.95 crores
Padmaavat – 300.26 crores
Kaalakaandi – 07.50 crores
1921 – 15.67 crores
Mukkabaaz – 10.00 crores
The Post – 04.17 crores
Total: 3525.64 crores
Average per film: 55.96 crores
List of 2019 Bollywood films & their business:
Good Newwz – 185 crores (Expected)
Dabangg 3 – 155 crores (Expected)
Mardaani 2 47 crores (Expected)
The Body – 01.25 crores
Panipat – 33.39 crores
Pati Patni Aur Woh – 84.56 crores
Hotel Mumbai – 06.67 crores
Commando 3 – 32.36 crores
Pagalpanti – 33.01 crores
Marjaavaan – 47.71 crores
Bala- 116.38 crores
Ujda Chaman – 12.00 crores
Housefull 4 – 206.00 crores
Saand Ki Aankh – 23.14 crores
Made In China – 11.00 crores
The Sky Is Pink – 15.00 crores
War (all languages) – 318.00 crores
Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas – 04.75 crores
Section 375 – 12.49 crores
Dream Girl – 139.70 crores
Chhichhore – 150.36 crores
Saaho – 149.00 crores
Mission Mangal – 200.16 crores
Batla House – 97.18 crores
Jabariya Jodi – 14.50 crores
Khandaani Shafakhana – 05.52 crores
Judgementall Hai Kya – 38.30 crores
Arjun Patiala – 05.65 crores
Super 30 – 146.10 crores
Article 15 – 63.05 crores
Kabir Singh – 278.24 crores
Game Over – 04.52 crores
Khamoshi – 00.50 crores
Bharat – 209.36 crores
India’s Most Wanted – 11.50 crores
PM Narendra Modi – 23.61 crores
De De Pyaar De – 102.40 crores
Student Of The Year 2 – 70.66 crores
Blank – 04.34 crores
Setters – 00.36 crores
Kalank – 81.00 crores
The Tashkent Files – 16.75 crores
Romeo Akbar Walter – 40.75 crores
Junglee – 24.30 crores
Notebook – 03.65 crores
Kesari – 153.00 crores
Badla – 88.02 crores
Luka Chuppi – 94.15 crores
Sonchiriya – 06.60 crores
Total Dhamaal – 154.30 crores
Gully Boy – 139.38 crores
Amavas – 02.85 crores
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga – 20.01 crores
Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi – 94.92 crores
Thackeray (Hindi+ Marathi) – 31.60 crores
Why Cheat India – 07.80 crores
Uri – The Surgical Strike – 244.06 crores
The Accidental Prime Minister – 25 crores
Total: 4286.86 crores (Expected)
Average per film: 73.91 crores
Now in the year 2020, we have even more interesting lineup. We just hope the year proves to even more fruitful and entertaining.
