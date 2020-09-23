The makers of Khaali Peeli released its trailer yesterday, and it’s been receiving a mixed to a positive response on the social media. Ishaan Khatter has delivered a couple of good performances in a concise span of his career. It’ll be interesting to see how this film will help Ananya Panday’s career.

The trailer starts with Ishaan’s character narrating the outline of the story in the similar ‘Ek Ladka Ek Ladki’ format. Though this time we also get to see ‘Ek Villain’ in Jaideep Ahlawat. The story revolves around a girl who is on the run with some valuable treasure which obviously isn’t hers. She meets up with Ishaan’s character, asks to split the treasure on the condition of securing her from the goons. Vote for the trailer in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ poll below to decide the pre-release hype of the film.

Khaali Peeli First Look On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre? Vote Now!

While newbies Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have been making headlines for their respective projects, their film together titled Khaali Peeli made quite a good buzz with its announcement. The makers shared the first look of the film yesterday and today it has made it to Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ section.

In our exclusive ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, the netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser and trailers of the movie, so it will be interesting to look out for Khaali Peeli’s reception amongst the audience.

In the first look from Khaali Peeli, both the actors can be seen sitting in a taxi. While a Rowdy Ishaan is in the front seat looking into the oblivion with starry gaze, Ananya is seated in the back looking all confused as she us staring at something. Though the glimpse does not reveal much, it is enough to build the excitement.

Directed by Maqbool Khan, the film is about a night when a boy meets a girl and the two set pout on a rollercoaster ride. The film traverses through their journey. The film is set for a June 12, 2020 release.

In case you liked the first look or not, please give your valuable feedback in the poll below.

