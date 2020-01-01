Khaali Peeli First Look OUT! ‘Rowdy’ Ishaan Khatter & ‘Tensed’ Ananya Panday Make Us Curious About The Film

The year of 2019 introduced us with some fresh and unusual pairings of Bollywood and in this new year too, we will get to witness some more fresh pairs. Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday is amongst one such pair, which will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar backed Khaali Peeli.

Just a while ago, newbie Ishaan Khatter introduced us with the fresh new still from the movie. In the picture, we can see both Ishaan and Ananya Panday. As per the still, Ishaan seems to be portraying a character of rugged and carefree taxi-driver, while Ananya looks tensed.

Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is slated to release on 12th June 2020. Set in Mumbai, “Khaali Peeli” is a young, edgy rollercoaster ride that kick-starts one night, when boy meets girl.

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his strong performances in films like “Raazi” and “Gangs of Wasseypur”, will feature in the movie as a villain.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter is working really hard on his physique and his recent Instagram pictures are a proof of that.

Ishaan recently posted pictures of his transformation from his first film “Beyond The Clouds” to his upcoming film “Khaali Peeli“.

“Found these old log photos of the weight loss for my first character in ‘Beyond the Clouds’ flash forward now to film 3. New guy coming up soon… ‘Khaali Peeli‘ loading,” he captioned the images.

In the pictures, Ishaan is seen shirtless, flaunting his biceps, and multiple packs on his abs. Ishaan’s massive transformation has left netizens in awe of him.

