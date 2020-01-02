Alia Bhatt Chills With Her ‘Good Boys’ Ranbir Kapoor-Ayan Mukerji & It Will Make You Plan A trip With Your Friends Too

Alia Bhatt has had a busy 2019. Starting from the very first month of the year, the actress was either busy shooting for a film or busy promoting another one. Alia was seen in Kalank, Gully Boy last year and is now gearing for her back-to-back releases this year. And hence, the Brahmastra actress decided to take a break before that and begin the year with a sunny vacation with her boys Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor.

The actress flew to an undisclosed beach destination with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and good friend Ayan Mukerji and has been treating her fans with beautiful pictures of her vacation. The actress shared many sun-kissed pictures but what her fans were missing was to spot Ranbir Kapoor in one of the pictures as well.

This dream finally came true with Alia’s new post today. Alia posted a picture where she can be goofily seen enjoying taking the picture. Ayan can be seen in a shirtless pose while Ranbir smiles the brightest for the picture. From what it looks, we think the trio is completely enjoying their vacation.

The picture was a happy one but what won the contest was Alia’s caption. She wrote, “best boys (& good girl)”

Earlier, Ranbir was snapped with his mother Neetu Kapoor outside Alia Bhatt’s house. This piqued the curiosity amongst fans who thought that this meeting might have something to do with Ranbir-Alia’s marriage as it is being speculated that Ranbir and Alia are planning to tie the knot in Winters.

A source revealed to Deccan Chronicle, “By that time (next Winter), both of them hope to clear all their pending assignments. Ranbir and Alia have decided to take at least a month off for their wedding. And for that to happen, they need to complete their underproduction films.”

On the work front, the lovebirds will be seen in Brahmastra together. The film has been delaying its release from time to time and now the film which was supposed to release last year will now probably release at the end of 2020.

