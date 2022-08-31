Bollywood diva Malaika Arora showcased her stretch marks in a new mirror selfie she shared on social media.

Malaika took to her Instagram story, where she shared the flawless picture. In the image, she is seen wearing a black crop top paired with gray sweatpants. The dancing diva pulled her hair back to a ponytail.

To complete her look, Malaika Arora chose to go au naturel and subtle lip tint.

Recently, a video of Malaika Arora, who is an avid social media user, and her beau Arjun Kapoor dancing on the number ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ picturised on her and superstar Shah Rukh Khan went viral on social media.

As an actress, she has starred in main roles in films ‘Kaante’ and ‘EMI’. Malaika appeared on the television show ‘Nach Baliye’ as one of the three judges. She then appeared on the show ‘Zara Nachke Dikha’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, ‘India’s Got Talent’, ‘Supermodel of the Year’ and ‘India’s Best Dancer’.

While talking about Malaika Arora, the actress recently made the headlines after she was spotted with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. Both the parents were seeing of their son Arhaan at the airport.

Things looked tense between the two and netizens were quick to pick on that as they trolled the awkwardness between Malaika and Arbaaz.

