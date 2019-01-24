Makhna Song: Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Comeback Is Sweeping Views!

Yo Yo Honey Singh, who has made a grand comeback with his latest single Makhna, is excited to witness his song garnering 113 millions views. Makhna which released on 21st December under the Label T-series has been creating waves amongst the masses.

2018 has been a rocking year for Honey Singh as he delivered many chartbusters such as Dil Chori and Chote Chote Peg, (both from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety; 2018), This Party Is Over Now (Mitron; 2018), Rangtaari (Loveyatri; 2018), to the Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani featuring single Urvashi.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has taken the country to an International level. Continuing this trend, the song Makhna is also shot at an exclusively breathtaking location in Old Havana in Cuba.

Talking about the song, Yo Yo Honey Singh says, “Shooting Makhna was a thrilling experience. I love exploring new places and I felt Cuba was the perfect location to shoot the song. It took me seven months to prep for the song and it gives me immense pleasure to see the kind of response it has been garnering. I also found new young talents for this song, like a 15-year-old.”

