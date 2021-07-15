Actor Adivi Sesh, who plays the role of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, in the upcoming bilingual film “Major”, took to social media on Thursday to send birthday wishes to the braveheart’s mother Dhanalakshmi Unnikrishnan.

Sesh took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with Sandeep’s father K. Unnikrishnan and mother Dhanalakshmi.

“Happy Birthday Aunty :) I’m honoured to play your son in #MajorTheFilm. Thank you for believing in me. For being there for me. No matter what, You and Uncle have me for life,” Adivi Sesh captioned the image.

The film’s shooting resumed here this week and is expected to be over by August.

“Major” is a biographical drama based on the life of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee M. Manjrekar. The film, directed by Sashikiran Tikka, is the debut production of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

Adivi Sesh took to Instagram to convey a birthday wish to his actor friend Rahul Ravindran on Wednesday.

Adivi Sesh uploaded two pictures of himself with Rahul, along with two of their close friends — actor Vennela Kishore and “Saaho” director Sujeeth.

The four of them often refer to themselves as Musketeers.

Adivi Sesh captioned the pictures as: “@rahulr_23 Happy birthday ra. Words fall a bit short so I can only say this. You truly have the best heart of anyone I know. My brother. @vennelakish @sujeethsign #Musketeers 4eva.”

Rahul, who is married to singer Chinmayi Sripada, will next be seen in Telugu film “Shyam Singa Roy” and the Tamil untitled remake of Malayalam film “The Great Indian Kitchen”.

Adivi Sesh has “Major” coming up besides “Hit 2” and “Goodachari 2”.

