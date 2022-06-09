Mahima Chaudhry is one of the well-known actresses in Bollywood. She has appeared in films like Pardes, Daag, Dhadkan, and Dil Hai Tumhara to name a few. The popular 90s actress is now suffering from breast cancer and Anupam Kher broke the news. Scroll down to know more.

The veteran actor, who has been away from the big screen, took to Instagram recently and shared a video of the actress. He went on to reveal that she was in the USA getting treated for breast cancer. He even called her a hero.

In the video, Mahima Chaudhry is seen breaking down while talking about the diagnosis, treatment and how she had to keep the news from her mother. She not only confided in Anupam Kher but also thanked him for the support.

Anupam Kher shared the video with a lengthy note that reads, “Story of @mahimachaudhry1‘s courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! “You are my HERO!” Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!! #Cancer #Courage #Hope #Prayersss.”

Take a look at the video below:

The good news is that Mahima Chaudhry has recovered bravely fighting this battle and is doing great now.

