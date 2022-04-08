Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has joined filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria’s upcoming film ‘Sanaa’ starring Radhika Madan.

Pooja Bhatt joins the already stellar cast comprising Radhika, Sohum Shah and Shikha Talsania.

Pooja Bhatt says, “‘Sanaa’ is an deeply moving and astonishingly perceptive film that captures society’s judgments around women in a way that is going to jolt a lot of people out of their preconceived notions and comfort zone.

“I am thrilled and honoured that Sudhanshu made me a part of this truly important film – one that examines the lives of women as we actually live it and not in a way the world thinks or wishes that we do.”

Producer-director-writer Saria added: “Pooja thoroughly fits the bill for this tailormade role in ‘Sanaa’.”

“I’m sure the legacy she carries as an actor and as the voice of women will add dimensions to the part she will be seen playing in the film. I’m thrilled that she has boarded this journey with all of us at Four Line Entertainment.”

Produced by Four Line Entertainment, directed and written by Sudhanshu Saria, ‘Sanaa’ stars Radhika Madan, Pooja Bhatt, Shikha Talsania and Sohum Shah.

Saria was recently announced as the director of a high-octane female-led espionage drama ‘Ulajh’, with Junglee Pictures. He is also writing, co-directing and showrunning ‘Masoom’, a series for Prime Video, and co-producing and writing ‘Delhi Crime’ Season 3 for Netflix.

