Made In China Stars Rajkummar Rao & Mouni Roy’s Dance To Govinda’s Song Lal Dupatte Wali Is Entertaining AF

Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy have started the promotions of their upcoming film, Made In China in a full swing. The film is a comedy-drama and the actors are making sure their promotional stints are also entertaining.

Today, the Shahid actor took to his Instagram page to share a video with his co-star Mouni Roy. In the video, the duo is dancing to Govinda’s 90s’ popular song Lal Dupatte Wali. Their dance steps are cute and funny and that’s how you dance to a crazy song like this.

Rajkummar Rao captioned the video, “पेश करते हैं। रघु और रुक्मिणी के संग 90’s के रंग। #EntertainmentKaJugaad. @imouniroy #MadeInChina #IndiaKaJugaad”.

Watch the video below:

Coming to Made In China, the film is about a middle-aged Gujarati businessman who does Jugaad to become successful. Directed by Mikhil Musale, the film also stars Boman Irani, Sumeet Vyas and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

Made in China is slated to release on October 25. The film is all set to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 and Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki Aankh.

After Made in China, Rajkummar Rao will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Turram Khan opposite to Nushrat Bharucha. On the other hand, Mouni Roy will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

